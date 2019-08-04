Hyman Charles D Has $22.26 Million Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Southern comprises 2.3% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Southern were worth $22,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 58.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $57.36. 4,389,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.18. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $206,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $212,985.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,397 shares of company stock valued at $41,266,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.36.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

