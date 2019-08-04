Hyman Charles D Has $2.48 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Hyman Charles D cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Water Oak Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 90,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 24,813 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 92,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fis Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 563,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after buying an additional 110,287 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 132,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

EWA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,738. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.