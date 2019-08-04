Hyman Charles D Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 379,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,182,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 10.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,557,000 after purchasing an additional 930,221 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Intuit by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Barbara Oil Co. bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $2,118,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.15.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $3.32 on Friday, reaching $274.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.61 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.50%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $2,723,637.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

