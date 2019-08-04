Hyman Charles D Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,470 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.4% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323,535 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 264,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Oracle by 18.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,448 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $56,047,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.84. 12,644,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,684,940. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $5,692,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,149.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,356,250 shares of company stock worth $76,913,375 over the last ninety days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

