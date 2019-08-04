Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its stake in Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Hydrogenics were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

HYGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Hydrogenics from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hydrogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

HYGS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. 230,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,327. Hydrogenics Co. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.75 million, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Hydrogenics had a negative net margin of 41.47% and a negative return on equity of 78.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hydrogenics Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. It operates through two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems.

