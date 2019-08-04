Humaniq (HMQ) Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Mercatox, Bittrex and YoBit. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $66,320.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00251035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.01372323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00022842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00108789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000516 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Mercatox, Upbit, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

