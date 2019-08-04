Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $921.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Hub Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Hub Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,236,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $8,999,000. ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $7,926,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,253,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,833,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,041,000 after purchasing an additional 107,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. 465,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,295. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

