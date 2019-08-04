Hshare (HSR) Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, Hshare has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Hshare coin can now be bought for $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Huobi and Allcoin. Hshare has a total market capitalization of $98.46 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002791 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001338 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 123% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000140 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Hshare

Hshare uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hshare is h.cash . Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hshare

Hshare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, OKEx, Bithumb, ACX, Huobi, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Allcoin, HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance, TOPBTC, Gate.io, ZB.COM and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

