Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Hovnanian Enterprises stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,171. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.45. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $440.69 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,325,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 64,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 52,147 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 408,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 850.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 165,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 148,057 shares during the period. 27.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.