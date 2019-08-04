Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 153,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 52,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47. The company has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.36.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

