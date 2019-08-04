Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of JPY 366.6 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $382.99. The company issued revenue guidance of JPY 15.7 tln, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15718.45 billion.Honda Motor also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.33-3.33 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMC. ValuEngine raised Honda Motor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Shares of NYSE HMC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.46. 522,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.88. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $31.04.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.
See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.