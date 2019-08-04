Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of JPY 366.6 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $382.99. The company issued revenue guidance of JPY 15.7 tln, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15718.45 billion.Honda Motor also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.33-3.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMC. ValuEngine raised Honda Motor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE HMC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.46. 522,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.88. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $31.04.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $36.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

