Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.33-3.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.27272727273-142.27272727273 billion.Honda Motor also updated its FY20 guidance to JPY 366.6 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HMC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. 522,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,979. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $36.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMC. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Honda Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group downgraded Honda Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Honda Motor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

