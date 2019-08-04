Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.33-3.33 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.27272727273-142.27272727273 billion.Honda Motor also updated its FY20 guidance to JPY 366.6 EPS.
Shares of NYSE HMC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. 522,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,979. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $36.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.
