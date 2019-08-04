Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HTBI. Compass Point set a $31.00 price target on Hometrust Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

HTBI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,057. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $459.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,952.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

