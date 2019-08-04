Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $26.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.48.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 165,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,885. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.20.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.07 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.6725 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 121,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 94,861 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67,071 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 58,623 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 276,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

