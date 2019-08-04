HM Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

HM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,060,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 19,227 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH opened at $250.05 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $236.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $2,419,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,569.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,158,720 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.