Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ HSGX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 8,789,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002,955. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20. The company has a market cap of $17.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.27. Histogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Histogenics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Histogenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) by 505.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,096 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Histogenics worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Histogenics Company Profile

Histogenics Corporation develops restorative cell therapies that would offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

