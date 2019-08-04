Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 8,795,780 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 9,255,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.27.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Histogenics Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Histogenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) by 505.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 495,096 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Histogenics worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Histogenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Histogenics Corporation develops restorative cell therapies that would offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

