Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.03-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90496-2.90496 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.64-1.66 EPS.

HRC stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.92. 694,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,414. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $81.82 and a twelve month high of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.08 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.50.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

