Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nomura dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 21,673,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,078. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In related news, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,111.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $150,916.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,212. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,167,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

