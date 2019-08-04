Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HTZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NYSE:HTZ traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -86.35 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06. Hertz Global has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $22.37.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Hertz Global’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.58) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hertz Global will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,114,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,119,000 after acquiring an additional 36,618 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hertz Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hertz Global by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 29,636 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Hertz Global by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 136,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hertz Global by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 175,225 shares during the period.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

