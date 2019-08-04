Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Brean Capital cut Heritage Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.82. 141,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,768. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $523.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, COO Keith Wilton sold 5,575 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $68,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,577.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 9,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $107,969.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,992.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 22,899 shares of company stock valued at $276,618. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,221,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 76,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 34,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

