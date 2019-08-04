Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.75 to $13.25 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point set a $13.00 price objective on Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hercules Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.32. 1,658,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,726. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 60.65%. The firm had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 33.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,673,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,454,000 after purchasing an additional 419,987 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 16.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 189,118 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 830,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hercules Capital by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 434,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 92,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 377,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

