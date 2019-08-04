Helmerich & Payne’s (HP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $83.00.

HP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $46.13. 1,270,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,313. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.05.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,028.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 34.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 75.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

