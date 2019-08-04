Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W cut its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9,548.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 115,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 114,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 90,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $45,764,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,028,000 after acquiring an additional 117,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HP. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.92.

NYSE HP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,945. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

