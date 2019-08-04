Head-To-Head Analysis: Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) and Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) and Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and Northeast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliant Bancorp 19.46% 7.73% 0.94% Northeast Bancorp 15.79% 13.41% 1.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and Northeast Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliant Bancorp $78.87 million 3.40 $14.09 million $1.37 17.31 Northeast Bancorp $87.95 million 2.22 $16.16 million N/A N/A

Northeast Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Reliant Bancorp.

Dividends

Reliant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Northeast Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Reliant Bancorp pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Reliant Bancorp and Northeast Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliant Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Northeast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Reliant Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reliant Bancorp is more favorable than Northeast Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Reliant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Northeast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Reliant Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Northeast Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northeast Bancorp beats Reliant Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans and mortgage refinancing; commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; construction, land development, and farmland loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for household, family, and other personal expenditures. It also provides safe deposit box, debit card, direct deposit, and official bank check services. The company operates through seven branches in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, and Williamson counties in Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to Reliant Bancorp, Inc. in January 2018. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. As of July 30, 2018, it provided personal and business banking services through 10 branches in south-central and western Maine. The company was formerly known as Bethel Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Northeast Bancorp in 1996. Northeast Bancorp was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.