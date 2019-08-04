H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.80.

NASDAQ HEES traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.80. 201,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.96 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 432,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after buying an additional 260,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Edwardsville bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 635,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 74,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

