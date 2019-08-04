H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.80.
NASDAQ HEES traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.80. 201,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $39.33.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 432,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after buying an additional 260,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Edwardsville bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 635,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 74,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.
