Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.59. 9,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading: Bear Market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.