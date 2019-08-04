Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.94

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.94 and last traded at $46.91, with a volume of 76442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.

HWKN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Hawkins alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.05 million for the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. THB Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 110,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.