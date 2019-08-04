Hashgard Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $377,756.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Hashgard has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $377,756.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00251187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.01372785 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00022676 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00109103 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,583,225,615 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard1

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.