Harvest Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Harvest Management LLC reduced its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Spark Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.3% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Spark Therapeutics were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONCE. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,851,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $78,838,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $76,059,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,433,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $63,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCE opened at $101.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $114.20.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 124.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spark Therapeutics Inc will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

