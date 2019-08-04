Harvest Management LLC Has $147,000 Stock Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Harvest Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 37.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 33,344 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 24,951 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 453,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 153,100 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 693,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,191,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after buying an additional 71,937 shares during the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82. Ceragon Networks Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $244.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 target price on Ceragon Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Ceragon Networks Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.