Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,296. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.71%.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.19 per share, for a total transaction of $521,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,819.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $202,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,543 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

