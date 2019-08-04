Harmony (ONE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.96 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Harmony token can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a total market cap of $23.96 million and $2.96 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $590.24 or 0.05362558 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042255 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000179 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001153 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Harmony is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,467,818,362 tokens. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

