Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.43-1.43 EPS.

HASI opened at $27.50 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 29.45, a quick ratio of 29.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 112.61%.

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $263,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,654 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,545.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,194,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

