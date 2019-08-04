Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $148.43 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 2.76%.

HBB stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.34. 136,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $227.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

In related news, VP Scott Tidey purchased 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory H. Trepp purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,861 shares of company stock worth $188,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

