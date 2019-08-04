Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HAIN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $21.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hain Celestial Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Buckingham Research set a $23.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an in-line rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.

HAIN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.14. 904,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,784. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $30.42.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D purchased 712,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.27 per share, with a total value of $16,572,079.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,096.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 1,995,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,348,255.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,022.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,871,608 shares of company stock worth $161,995,807. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

