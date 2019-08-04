Guggenheim Lowers Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Clovis Oncology to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.44.

CLVS stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,083,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,051. The stock has a market cap of $470.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.86. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 332.18% and a negative return on equity of 261.09%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $25,401.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,452 shares of company stock worth $36,261 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,016,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,563,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,277,000 after acquiring an additional 503,400 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 781,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 488,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,641,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

