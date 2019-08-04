Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.05

Shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and traded as high as $7.97. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 6,344 shares trading hands.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

