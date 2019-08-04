GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Cut to $78.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on GrubHub from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrubHub from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GrubHub from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Get GrubHub alerts:

Shares of GRUB traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,248,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,809. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.22. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GrubHub will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $53,116.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at $88,653.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,119.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,362. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in GrubHub by 5.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GrubHub by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 106,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in GrubHub by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in GrubHub by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in GrubHub during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.