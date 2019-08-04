Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

Shares of GRTS traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,720. Gritstone Oncology has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $380.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 196,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,368,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,182,000. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,567,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.