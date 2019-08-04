GridCoin Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange, Poloniex and Bittrex. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $1,422.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 421,273,424 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, C-CEX, SouthXchange, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

