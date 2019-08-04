Greenleaf Trust Sells 66,583 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,152,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 66,583 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 72.1% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 5.94% of Stryker worth $4,556,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK opened at $211.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $380,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,221,459 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

