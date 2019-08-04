Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,750 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.19% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 4,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $71,638.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Waldegrave sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,506,720 shares of company stock worth $23,046,711. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $155.72 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.80. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 458.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The business had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1189.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWPH shares. CIBC raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target (up from $186.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.91.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

