Greenleaf Trust Purchases 104 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.50.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $324,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,113.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 5,916 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $1,137,055.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,889,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,216 shares of company stock worth $21,354,766 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $211.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.91. The stock has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.22. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $164.25 and a 1-year high of $213.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

