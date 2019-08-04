Greenleaf Trust Has $3.06 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 69,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $3,785,000. Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 26.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH opened at $250.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,720 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

