Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,697 Shares of Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,078 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.22% of Chemical Financial worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHFC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemical Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Chemical Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 40.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemical Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemical Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemical Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHFC shares. ValuEngine lowered Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Chemical Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on Chemical Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemical Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

In other Chemical Financial news, CEO David T. Provost bought 10,100 shares of Chemical Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $395,819.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,119.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas C. Shafer bought 6,380 shares of Chemical Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.12 per share, for a total transaction of $249,585.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,431.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 26,498 shares of company stock worth $1,037,609 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHFC opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Chemical Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.19.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.83 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemical Financial Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.