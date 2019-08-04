Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 414 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,368,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 162.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $774,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,231 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 432.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 901,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 176.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,350,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $100,418,000 after purchasing an additional 862,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,738 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,327 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.57. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $51.19 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global raised Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

