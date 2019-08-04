Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 36,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 291,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 41,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $53.32.

