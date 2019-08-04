Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,671 Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,868,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,384,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,593,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, July 19th.

NYSE:AUB opened at $36.60 on Friday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.