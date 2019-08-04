Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,004 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daily Journal Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $2,656,024,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 81,107,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,477,000 after acquiring an additional 669,104 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,093,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,858,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,049,000 after acquiring an additional 801,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.02.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.22. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

